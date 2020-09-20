Advertisement

Canaries Hope 2020 Breakthrough Is Start Of Sustained Success

Birds had first winning season & playoff bid since 2010
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries had planned on playing the deciding games this weekend in the American Association Championship Series.

Though Milwaukee ended their title hopes in Game 5 on Thursday, there’s still plenty from 2020 that they’ll be able to look back on with pride.

The Birds had a winning season and returned to the playoffs for the first time in ten years.

Though manager Mike Meyer’s first three seasons were losing ones, the Canaries were among the leaders in the American Association in number of players getting signed back to affiliated ball. Adding success on the field to what they had off it can only help moving forward.

