Dakota State Defense Dominates At Presentation

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first edition of the only in-state rivalry game in South Dakota in 2020 belonged to the Dakota State Trojan defense.

In the first half at Presentation the Saints returned three interceptions for touchdowns to build a 21-0 lead and never looked back, picking up their first win of the season 42-0 at Swisher Field in NAIA college football action.

Noah Guse had two of the interception return touchdowns and Riley Janke had the other. All told the Trojan (1-1) defense forced six turnovers and held the Saints (0-2) to just 137 yards of total offense.

Dakota State’s Torren Devericks went 10-22 for 97 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Hirsch hauled in two of the scoring passes while Josh Giles grabbed the other.

Dakota State will visit Mayville State in North Dakota next Saturday at 2:30 PM. The Saints will also be on the road as they head to Iowa to face off with Waldorf at 1:00 PM.

