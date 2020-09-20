Advertisement

Health Connect Fair takes over Sanford Pentagon

Health Connect Fair
Health Connect Fair(Scott Engen)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Folks made their way out to the Sanford Pentagon Saturday for this year’s Health Connet Fair.

The Health Connect Fair, hosted by Health Connect of South Dakota, is an annual event for South Dakota families to learn about health and safety.

The event combines health and safety advocates with community members to provide health and safety resources for all ages.

“With COVID this year, it’s very important to get a flu shot. Every year is important, but especially this year," Hy-Vee Pharmacist Amy Huntimer said. "This is just a great opportunity to get out there to help people stay as healthy as they can, especially during this flu season.”

The free event went from 11 this morning until 5 o'clock this afternoon.

