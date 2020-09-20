Man dies in Clay County car accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man has died after a crash near Vermillion.

It happened early Sunday morning on Highway 19, about eight miles north of Vermillion.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he lost control and went into the ditch.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.