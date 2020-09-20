Advertisement

Man dies in Clay County car accident

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man has died after a crash near Vermillion.

It happened early Sunday morning on Highway 19, about eight miles north of Vermillion.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he lost control and went into the ditch.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released at this time.

