Minnesota goes over 90,000 in positive tests for COVID-19

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials say the state has topped more than 90,000 positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

The state, on Sunday, confirmed 1,318 new cases in the last day, lifting the total to 90,017, and two new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.

Minnesota’s death toll stands at 1,965. Of those, 1,423 have occurred in long-term care of assisted living facilities.

A total of 248 people are currently hospitalized. There are 123 patients in intensive care, down nearly a dozen since Saturday.

