O’Gorman Volleyball Remains Perfect With A Pair Of Victories Over Rapid City Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman volleyball team, ranked #1 in AA, had no problem with the visiting Rapid City high schools on Saturday afternoon.

After sweeping Rapid City Stevens in the morning the Knights improved to 7-0 with a sweep of Rapid City Central in the afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Knights-Cobblers match!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.