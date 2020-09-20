O’Gorman Volleyball Remains Perfect With A Pair Of Victories Over Rapid City Schools
Sweep Central & Stevens on Saturday
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman volleyball team, ranked #1 in AA, had no problem with the visiting Rapid City high schools on Saturday afternoon.
After sweeping Rapid City Stevens in the morning the Knights improved to 7-0 with a sweep of Rapid City Central in the afternoon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Knights-Cobblers match!
