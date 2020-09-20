Advertisement

South Dakota Democrats criticizing Sen. John Thune over SCOTUS nominee comments

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrats are criticizing Senator John Thune for what they call a hypocritical position in filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

Dems are pointing to a 2016 statement made by the Republican, in regards to the Supreme Court nominee during President Obama’s final months in office.

At the time, Thune said, “The American people deserve to have their voices heard on the nomination of the next Supreme Court justice.”

In a statement Friday, Thune said the Senate will fulfill its “constitutional obligation” to vote on President Trump’s nominee.

Nikki Gronli, Vice Chair of the State Democratic Party, called Thune’s change in position “the height of hypocrisy.”

