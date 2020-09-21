Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Questions and answers about tonsils

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

We’re talking to Avera ear, nose, and throat physician Dr. Bob Cihak. He has information about when to get help when it comes to your tonsils.

Q: Dr. Cihak, can you please tell us what are some of the conditions that you see with patients and problems with tonsils?

A: So the most common reason I see people for tonsillectomy is chronic infections, and that presents with recurring sore throats. People often get diagnosed with strep throat. And the other main reason is big tonsils that cause obstructive symptoms, and people typically present with snoring at night, sometimes stopping breathing at night. Poor sleep quality and even difficulty with swallowing solid foods.

Q: When would be an appropriate time to go seek medical help?

A: They’re getting so many sore throats that they’re always on antibiotics they start getting resistant antibiotics. If they notice that their sleep quality and attention span during the day is poor because of their sleep, those are good times to come have the tonsils addressed.

Q: And a lot of times when you think about removing tonsils you’re thinking about young children, but you’re saying adults sometimes need that intervention too?

A: Adults can still get recurring sore throats. Some of them have had them their whole life and we’re told that you’ll outgrow this eventually and while some do some don’t.

Q: So I understand the procedure to remove tonsils is relatively quick, 15 to 20 minutes, but there is something that the patients need to be aware of after the procedure recoveries?

A: Usually pretty rough. It’s usually a week to sometimes two weeks of a severe sore throat, sometimes small children, end up needing IV fluids. There’s a three to 8% risk of post stop bleeding to get your tonsils out which sometimes needs rehospitalization.

Q: Tell me about this new procedure that you’ve implemented recently.

A: This new intracapsular technique, I would never go back and I think it’s been one of the better gifts I could give to my patients with tonsil problems. The pain has been a whole lot less, people aren’t missing as much school or work, and it’s been a game-changer. It’s worth going through the procedure like this to end all the sore throats, to get rid of snoring and sleep apnea, then it’s probably time to address this.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Tonsil Issues

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Avera Medical Minute: Tonsil Issues

Health

Moving into assisted living during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT
Moving into assisted living during pandemic

Health

Safety measures in place while moving into assisted living during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“We absolutely want to say that it is safe to move to an assisted living facility community during the pandemic. We are taking additional precautions both in terms of residents as well as the staff,” said Manning.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Myocarditis questions answered with North Central Heart Cardiologist

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“If you look at the literature, the patients that are going to be at the highest risk of developing, you know, severe COVID infection are going to be the patients that are older than 65 and patients with the chronic medical illnesses,” said Paa.

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Staff counts blessings on tornado anniversary

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“The intensity of the storm was significant, but it was no match for the resolve, courage, and the teamwork, of the people within the building,” said Gibbs.

News

Avera’s annual event for Children’s Hospital goes virtual for one week

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Organizers turned The Big Grape into a weeklong, virtual event that will support the Avera Children's Hospital.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Big Grape event goes virtual, honors sisters this week

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Avera is hosting the fund drive online this year, including a silent auction. The final day is Friday, September 11th. Visit Avera.org to donate or place a bid for The Big Grape, Reimagined: Fund drive for the Avera Children’s Hospital.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: How Child Life Specialists provide comfort to both hospitalized children and their parents

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“It is a calling you know it’s something because a lot of people say I can’t help with kids at the hospital must be so sad. But indeed it is not always sad. So it’s a great place to be,” said Perkinson. “I’d say, it probably fills my cup that the kids are able to be successful.”

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Child Life Specialists Ease Fears

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT
"You like, pick a hero like someone in your life that's like made a difference. And then I picked me up because he was just like always with me in the hospital," said Elena.

News

Sioux Falls gym owners create challenge to help people eat healthy

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The owners of CPM Fitness in Sioux Falls, Chris and Annie Mello, are encouraging people to eat healthy to stay healthy and prevent themselves from getting sick.