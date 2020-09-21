Advertisement

Dell Rapids courting shoppers for small business week

By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local small businesses need support now more than ever due to the pandemic. The Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce is kicking off small business week in an effort to help.

Shopping local helps keep small towns like Dell Rapids alive.

“It keeps opportunities open for people to actually shop in Dells instead of having to go outward and our kids go to school here, our employees work here and live here and it just kind of creates this really deep community connection,” said Amie Delgado, Owner of LaDelle and Fourth Coffeehouse.

Dell Rapids Small Business Week was supposed to happen in the spring but got pushed back due to COVID-19

“We’re using small business week as a tool to help our businesses during this COVID pandemic to try to mitigate some of the economic damage that you see, people staying home,” said Dan Ahlers, Chamber of Commerce President.

This year the chamber is focusing its efforts on social media.

They’re hosting a $20.20 gift card giveaway, with six different challenges people can complete., including posting a local business review and following or sharing a local business' social media page.

“Social media has been a very good tool for us to be able to reach out with people and connect with them. It’s also been how our businesses have been connecting with their customers. So it only seemed appropriate that this was one of the easiest ways to do that. To do it safely,” said Ahlers.

Local businesses look forward to this week and expect a good turnout.

“I think people feel a little bit more safe shopping small because, less movement, less exposure. So in a way, it’s kind of brought back a little bit of the small business pride in a way,” said Delgado.

Dell Rapids Small Business Week runs through Sept. 27th.

For more information on Dell Rapids Small Business Week and how to get involved click here: http://dellrapidschamber.com/smallbusinessweek/

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SCOTUS seat vacancy sparks controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Engen
SCOTUS seat vacancy sparks controversy

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Estelline senior hopes to become teacher

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Jordan Saathoff is a senior at Estelline High School, who hopes to major in elementary education after high school.

News

SD organizations discuss Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and as we move through these difficult times in the Coronavirus pandemic the message of hope couldn’t be more important today.

News

Watertown High School classes to go online this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Watertown High School informed families Monday that classes will be held online for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Gov. Noem calls for special legislative session on CRF funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Governor Noem is calling a special session of the state legislature to discuss spending federal COVID-19 relief funding.

News

Police: Robbery suspect arrested after crashing victim’s car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and fled from police before crashing the victim’s car on Monday.

News

Rainfall main unknown as Beta approaches Texas coast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday.

News

Sanford Health receives Department of Defense award

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sanford Health is one of 15 recipients of the U.S. Department of Defense’s award for supporting employees involved in the military.

News

South Dakota records 173 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday, though current hospitalizations declined.

News

Stanley County School District moves to distance learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Stanley County School District says it’s moving all classes to distance learning beginning Tuesday because of the coronavirus.