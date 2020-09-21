Dell Rapids courting shoppers for small business week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local small businesses need support now more than ever due to the pandemic. The Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce is kicking off small business week in an effort to help.

Shopping local helps keep small towns like Dell Rapids alive.

“It keeps opportunities open for people to actually shop in Dells instead of having to go outward and our kids go to school here, our employees work here and live here and it just kind of creates this really deep community connection,” said Amie Delgado, Owner of LaDelle and Fourth Coffeehouse.

Dell Rapids Small Business Week was supposed to happen in the spring but got pushed back due to COVID-19

“We’re using small business week as a tool to help our businesses during this COVID pandemic to try to mitigate some of the economic damage that you see, people staying home,” said Dan Ahlers, Chamber of Commerce President.

This year the chamber is focusing its efforts on social media.

They’re hosting a $20.20 gift card giveaway, with six different challenges people can complete., including posting a local business review and following or sharing a local business' social media page.

“Social media has been a very good tool for us to be able to reach out with people and connect with them. It’s also been how our businesses have been connecting with their customers. So it only seemed appropriate that this was one of the easiest ways to do that. To do it safely,” said Ahlers.

Local businesses look forward to this week and expect a good turnout.

“I think people feel a little bit more safe shopping small because, less movement, less exposure. So in a way, it’s kind of brought back a little bit of the small business pride in a way,” said Delgado.

Dell Rapids Small Business Week runs through Sept. 27th.

For more information on Dell Rapids Small Business Week and how to get involved click here: http://dellrapidschamber.com/smallbusinessweek/

