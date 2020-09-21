Gov. Noem calls for special legislative session on CRF funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem is calling a special session of the state legislature to discuss spending federal COVID-19 relief funding.

The legislature will meet Monday, October 5th. South Dakota received $1.25 billion in relief funds earlier this year. The state has until December 30th to spend the money.

“South Dakota has used our federal CRF funds as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19,” said Governor Noem. “We’re in tremendous shape in our fight against this virus. My team and I have spent many hours talking with numerous legislators, especially leadership, as well as the general public. I look forward to hearing from the entire legislature in its official capacity.”

$200 million has already been spent on city and county government operations.

Governor Noem has also proposed using up to $400 million for small business grants.

