GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-20-20)
Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From Local Prep & College Football!
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Believe it or not the prep football regular season is already halfway complete. When combined with the college action in the region, week four was full of hard hits and fast action.
Here’s a look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments in Gridiron Greatness!
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.