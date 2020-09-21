Advertisement

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-20-20)

Best Sights, Sounds & Moments From Local Prep & College Football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Believe it or not the prep football regular season is already halfway complete. When combined with the college action in the region, week four was full of hard hits and fast action.

Here’s a look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments in Gridiron Greatness!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 4 (9-20-20)

Updated: 32 minutes ago
A look back at some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the week in local college and prep football!

Sports

Dakota State Defense Dominates At Presentation

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Trojans shutout Saints 42-0

Sports

Northwestern’s Big Plays Doom Dakota Wesleyan

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg and Northwestern Red Raider Athletics
Red Raiders defeat Tigers 50-16

Sports

O’Gorman Volleyball Remains Perfect With A Pair Of Victories Over Rapid City Schools

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Knights sweep Stevens and Central

Latest News

Sports

Canaries Hope 2020 Breakthrough Is Start Of Sustained Success

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Birds had first playoff bid and winning season since 2010

Sports

Canaries Hope 2020 Is The Start Of Sustained Success

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
Birds had first winning season & playoff bid in ten years

Sports

O'Gorman Sweeps RC Central

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
Top-Ranked Knights win a pair on Saturday

Sports

Northwestern Rolls Over Dakota Wesleyan

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
Red Raiders win 50-16

Sports

Dakota State Shuts Presentation Out

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Trojans win 42-0

Sports

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-18-20)

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Featuring highlights from 14 prep football games in South Dakota and iowa!