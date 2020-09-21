Officials investigate rollover crash in Lincoln County near Tea

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Monday morning.

Officials posted to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, asking people to avoid the area because of an “injury rollover” crash.

It happened just before 8:00 AM Monday near the intersection of 271st Street and Sundowner Avenue. It’s just west of the I-29 Tea exit. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

