Officials investigate rollover crash in Lincoln County near Tea
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Monday morning.
Officials posted to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, asking people to avoid the area because of an “injury rollover” crash.
It happened just before 8:00 AM Monday near the intersection of 271st Street and Sundowner Avenue. It’s just west of the I-29 Tea exit. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
