Sanford Health receives Department of Defense award

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sanford Health is one of 15 recipients of the U.S. Department of Defense’s award for supporting employees involved in the military.

There were more than 2,600 organizations nominated for this year’s Employer Support Freedom Award. The honor, according to Sanford, is intended to recognize employers who “provide exceptional support” to workers in the National Guard and Reserve.

The Sioux Falls-based health care system has a department of veterans and military services dedicated to improving how it handles health care for veterans and how it supports military members.

