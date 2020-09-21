Advertisement

SCOTUS seat vacancy sparks controversy

By Scott Engen
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has opened up a fiery debate on whether or not the U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump’s nominee, whoever that ends up being.

Dean of the University of South Dakota’s Knudson School of Law Neil Fulton says it’s always fascinating to see how the process of appointing a new justice to the United States Supreme Court plays out. But, he says this time around is especially unique.

The passing of Justice Ginsburg, a champion of women’s rights, and traditionally of a progressive mindset, Fulton says, leaves a significant power shift in the balance for the land’s highest court.

“If Justice Ginsburg is replaced by a more conservative jurist, that’s going to swing the ballots pretty firmly, 6-3, to Conservative justices," Fulton said. "That’s going to have a real outcome impact in cases of great interest for a lot of Americans.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will take swift action to vote on Trump’s appointee, a move Democrats are calling “hypocritical.”

“There were a lot of controversies when Justice Scalia’s vacancy opened up and Merrick Garland wasn’t considered by the Senate," Fulton said. “The difference there is, not considering that application didn’t swing the ideological balance, it actually kept it the same. Here, having the Republicans fill this vacancy could really swing the ideological balance of the court, and that’s significant.”

The debate has gained stream locally as well, with South Dakota Democrats criticizing Senator John Thune for his position on filling the Supreme Court Vacancy.

Democrats are pointing to a 2016 state made by the Republican, in regards to President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee.

At the time, Thune said, “The American people deserve to have their voices heard on the nomination of the next Supreme Court justice.”

In a statement Friday, Thune said the Senate will fulfill its “constitutional obligation” to vote on President Trump’s nominee.

However Monday, Thune responded to that criticism, saying his position has been “consistent.”

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Thune said:

“In 2016, I supported Leader McConnell’s application of the ‘Biden Rule’ that Supreme Court vacancies that occur in an election year where the Senate majority and White House are occupied by different parties should be filled by whomever, wins the election. I still support that principle, but since the Senate majority and White House are occupied by the same party, it doesn’t apply here. I look forward to seeing who the president nominates, and I will carefully review her qualifications as she’s considered by the Senate.”

Thune supported this stance by citing a quote from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell back in 2016, which referenced political parties.

Though it’s worth noting, Thune’s own statement from four years ago focused on the timing, saying, “Since the next presidential election is already underway, the next president should make this lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.”

Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says he faced tough questions from Justice Ginsburg when he successfully argued on behalf of the state for South Dakota v. Wayfair, in 2018.

“I disagreed with Justice Ginsburg on many, if not all, political and social issues," Jackley said. "Having argued before her in the U.S. Supreme Court, on behalf of South Dakota in the Wayfair case, in which she was the decided vote for South Dakota, I found her exceptionally engaging, respectful, and a very knowledgable jurist.”

However the nomination shakes out, Fulton says it could have a lasting impact for years.

“It is going to be as hard-fought, and potentially acrimonious, confirmation process as we have seen in decades," Fulton said.



