Advertisement

SD organizations discuss Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

SD organizations discuss Suicide Prevention &amp; Awareness Month
SD organizations discuss Suicide Prevention &amp; Awareness Month(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and as we move through these difficult times in the Coronavirus pandemic, the message of hope couldn’t be more important today.

Organizations across South Dakota are using Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month as a good reminder of the importance of mental health, especially during a global pandemic.

“No matter what has been canceled, Hope will never be canceled,” said Angela Drake with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Dakota Chapter.

Hope is a word of focus for the South Dakota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization that is encouraging everyone to reach out to loved ones, especially during these hard times.

“People who are already isolating with mental health conditions are finding it extremely difficult to reach out now, so we need to be extremely diligent in reaching out to people that we are worried about,” Drake added.

According to the AFSP, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and over 45,000 people died by suicide in 2018.

September is a good reminder of the importance of communication.

“It’s good to have a month just to focus on it, so we can get the buzz out there and people are talking about it and starting conversations. A conversation can start somebody to seek treatment or know that they can reach out to ask questions,” said Drake.

A resource in South Dakota is the 211 Helpline Center, which has a protocol for those who call in in need of help.

“When someone calls into the helpline center and is feeling suicidal, we will talk with them, we will collaborate with them, and we will do a suicide risk assessment,” said Sheri Nelson, Suicide Prevention Director at the Helpline Center.

Once the assessment is done, the Helpline Center comes up with a safety plan for that individual.

Although September is the month to raise awareness about preventing suicide, the helpline center hopes the conversation continues all year long.

Nelson added, “The more that people openly talk about suicide, that makes it easier for those people who are feeling suicidal, or feeling down or depressed to reach out and get that help.”

The Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention is this upcoming Saturday, for more information you can go to afsp.org.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dell Rapids courting shoppers for small business week

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Local businesses need support now more than ever due to the pandemic. The Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce is kicking off small business week in an effort to help.

News

SCOTUS seat vacancy sparks controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Engen
SCOTUS seat vacancy sparks controversy

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Estelline senior hopes to become teacher

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Jordan Saathoff is a senior at Estelline High School, who hopes to major in elementary education after high school.

News

Watertown High School classes to go online this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Watertown High School informed families Monday that classes will be held online for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Gov. Noem calls for special legislative session on CRF funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Governor Noem is calling a special session of the state legislature to discuss spending federal COVID-19 relief funding.

News

Police: Robbery suspect arrested after crashing victim’s car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and fled from police before crashing the victim’s car on Monday.

News

Rainfall main unknown as Beta approaches Texas coast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday.

News

Sanford Health receives Department of Defense award

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sanford Health is one of 15 recipients of the U.S. Department of Defense’s award for supporting employees involved in the military.

News

South Dakota records 173 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday, though current hospitalizations declined.

News

Stanley County School District moves to distance learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Stanley County School District says it’s moving all classes to distance learning beginning Tuesday because of the coronavirus.