SD organizations discuss Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and as we move through these difficult times in the Coronavirus pandemic, the message of hope couldn’t be more important today.

Organizations across South Dakota are using Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month as a good reminder of the importance of mental health, especially during a global pandemic.

“No matter what has been canceled, Hope will never be canceled,” said Angela Drake with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Dakota Chapter.

Hope is a word of focus for the South Dakota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization that is encouraging everyone to reach out to loved ones, especially during these hard times.

“People who are already isolating with mental health conditions are finding it extremely difficult to reach out now, so we need to be extremely diligent in reaching out to people that we are worried about,” Drake added.

According to the AFSP, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and over 45,000 people died by suicide in 2018.

September is a good reminder of the importance of communication.

“It’s good to have a month just to focus on it, so we can get the buzz out there and people are talking about it and starting conversations. A conversation can start somebody to seek treatment or know that they can reach out to ask questions,” said Drake.

A resource in South Dakota is the 211 Helpline Center, which has a protocol for those who call in in need of help.

“When someone calls into the helpline center and is feeling suicidal, we will talk with them, we will collaborate with them, and we will do a suicide risk assessment,” said Sheri Nelson, Suicide Prevention Director at the Helpline Center.

Once the assessment is done, the Helpline Center comes up with a safety plan for that individual.

Although September is the month to raise awareness about preventing suicide, the helpline center hopes the conversation continues all year long.

Nelson added, “The more that people openly talk about suicide, that makes it easier for those people who are feeling suicidal, or feeling down or depressed to reach out and get that help.”

The Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention is this upcoming Saturday, for more information you can go to afsp.org.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.