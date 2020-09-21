Sioux Falls firefighter shares first-hand account of fighting a forest fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The fires that already destroyed nearly 6.7 million acres across several states, including California, Washington and Oregon (according to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center) is still burning, with a report from the Fire, Weather, and Avalanche Center estimating over 1,700 fires still active. When fighting fires of this size, it is common for fire departments in states like South Dakota to send reinforcements. Fire Apparatus Operator Brad Vosburg has trekked out west to help fight forest fires for over two decades and shared his wealth of knowledge on combatting the massive blaze.

“Fires now are way more intense than they have ever been, and we have to go about fighting them in an entirely different way; for instance, in this fire, we were assigned to prepare houses, and we were quite a few miles out away from the fire which is more common than it used to be that we would be out further away from the fire,” said Vosburg.

Prepping homes and businesses in the path of the fire involve hosing down the area, along with controlled burns of areas around evacuated structures, which redirects the path of the fire. Getting ahead of and redirecting the course of a fire is crucial to douse a blaze eventually. It is also vital for the departments already in the area to have a clear plan in place for combating a fire.

“Initially, if you’re there when the fires are in the starting stages they are quite chaotic, initially trying to get in and get the houses prepared can be that indeed, in our case, if you’re units from South Dakota and the Sioux Falls area, usually when you get out to these big fires the instant management teams are in place, and they have a plan drawn up so by the time we slide in there its a matter of finding out where we’re going to go and what we are going to do,” said Vosburg.

He added that not only does training help keep firefighters locked into procedure when fighting a forest fire, but the experience itself can also act as training.

“Repeated training and you get to know you have a certain set of rules you have to follow and patterns that you do and you know what to expect for the most part, so that’s why it’s important that we send people from Sioux Falls out to these big fires out west, it gives us the training and experience, and a lot of what we do is from experience we’ve gained from previous incidents,” said Vosburg.

