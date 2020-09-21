Police: Robbery suspect arrested after crashing victim’s car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and fled from police before crashing the victim’s car on Monday.

Police say at around 4 am, a woman asked a friend on social media, the victim, to give her a ride somewhere. When the victim arrived at an apartment complex near 69th Street and Connie Avenue he was hit with a metal pipe and lost consciousness. The victim told police when he woke up, the woman, the suspect, his keys, and the car were gone.

Police later located the car and a pursuit began. Police say the suspect crashed the car near 23td and Marion Road before fleeing on foot. Police arrested 22-year-old Jamal Antwan Green a few blocks away.

Green is facing aggravated assault, robbery, aggravated eluding, hit and run, grand theft, and fleeing police charges.

Police are still searching for the woman involved.

