South Dakota records 173 new COVID-19 cases Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Monday, though current hospitalizations declined.

The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 18,869. Active cases rose by 47 to 2,890.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The state’s total remained at 202.

Current hospitalizations fell by nine to 161.

The state processed 670 new COVID-19 tests Monday. Officials say the state has already surpassed September’s

The Department of Health also released its weekly report COVID-19 school report Monday. The state confirmed 261 new cases among K-12 students and staff over the past week. A total of 963 cases have been confirmed at K-12 schools, though only 285 are active. Officials confirmed 85 new cases at the state’s universities, bringing total cases there to 1,172 - though only 129 are active.

