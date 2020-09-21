Advertisement

Stanley County School District moves to distance learning

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERRE, S.D. - The Stanley County School District says it’s moving all classes to distance learning beginning Tuesday because of the coronavirus.

The district said Sunday that classes Monday have been canceled and students have been directed to pick up textbooks and electronic devices.

Superintendent Daniel Hoey says the reason for the change is due to “staff exposure and subsequent quarantining.”

Traditional classes for junior kindergarten through 12 grade are to resume Oct. 1. The district has an enrollment of about 400 students. All extra-curricular activities will be suspended while the school is in distance learning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials investigate rollover crash in Lincoln County near Tea

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid an area Monday morning because of a rollover crash.

News

Sioux Falls firefighter shares first-hand account of fighting a forest fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls firefighter shares first-hand account of fighting a forest fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Fires continue to rage across several western states, and one of the firefighters on the ground in Colorado discusses the atmosphere when battling a forest fire.

News

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls firefighter shares first-hand account of fighting a forest fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls firefighter shares first-hand account of fighting a forest fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

News

Pressure mounts on GOP senators over filling Ginsburg seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hammered President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to rush a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as pressure mounted on senators to support or oppose a quick vote to fill the seat.

News

Milwaukee family of 4 evicted despite national COVID-19 eviction moratorium

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WISN Staff
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a national eviction moratorium in early September that lasts through the end of the year.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Questions and answers about tonsils

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
This new intracapsular technique, I would never go back and I think it’s been one of the better gifts I could give to my patients with tonsil problems.