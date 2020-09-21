Advertisement

Staying Warm

Above Average Temps
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see temperatures in the 80s to kick off our work week. The first day of fall is tomorrow and we should see highs in the 80s again across the region.

Through the rest of this week, highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. We’ll keep the sunshine around and the dry conditions will persist. By the weekend, we will see temperatures cool off a bit. There is a slight chance of rain by Saturday. Highs will drop into the 70s.

Next week, we will see highs jump back into the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. It does look like we could see temperatures drop back into the 70s by the middle of next week.

