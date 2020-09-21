Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Estelline senior hopes to become teacher

ESTELLINE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jordan Saathoff is in her senior year at Estelline High School, but she still wants to continue going to school.

“All of the teachers here have kind of showed me that it’d be fun, and I like children,” Saathoff said.

She’s not sure where she wants to go to college, but she knows she wants to major in elementary education. The teachers who have inspired her are also the reason she works so hard.

“Because I don’t want to let anyone down,” she said. “I study hard, and I’m just motivated to just get stuff turned in when I’m supposed to and just stuff like that.”

The senior is setting an example for the underclassmen.

“She’s helpful. She has leadership skills. She’s dependable. She’s honest, outgoing, friendly, helps her classmates, helps her school, helps her community. She’s just an all-around great person,” LouAnn Jensen said. Jensen is an English teacher at Estelline High School.

Saathoff is part of National Honor Society, student council, basketball and records stats for a couple of sports. She hopes COVID-19 doesn’t affect sports her last year. Her senior class of 22 people has already had to quarantine for two weeks. In times where things are constantly changing, she’s just hoping to finish out this chapter, in school, with friends.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Saathoff receives a $250 scholarship from HD Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

