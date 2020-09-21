Advertisement

Trump: Court finalists at 4 or 5, announcement by week’s end

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he had a list of five finalists, “probably four,” and that he is pushing for a confirmation vote before Election Day.

Trump disparaged reports that Ginsburg had told her granddaughter it was her wish that a replacement justice not be confirmed until the inauguration of a new president. Trump said he thought his Democratic political foes were behind the report, including Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the House impeachment probe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” Trump said. “I would be more inclined to the second ... But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff,” his nickname for the California congressman.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials investigate rollover crash in Lincoln County near Tea

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid an area Monday morning because of a rollover crash.

News

Sioux Falls firefighter shares first-hand account of fighting a forest fire

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Fires continue to rage across several western states, and one of the firefighters on the ground in Colorado discusses the atmosphere when battling a forest fire.

National

Obesity among U.S. adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff and Elizabeth Rodil
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Mandatory evacuations in Colorado as wildfire surges

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

News

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls firefighter shares first-hand account of fighting a forest fire

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls firefighter shares first-hand account of fighting a forest fire

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National Politics

Foot Locker stores to double as voter registration sites

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The athletic retailer is joining forces with Rock the Vote to provide voter registration services. Foot Locker customers will be able to sign up to take part in the political process in the stores.

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

National

AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border.