Watertown High School classes to go online this week

Coronavirus and schools
Coronavirus and schools(KWCH)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown High School has suspended in-person classes and activities the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.

According to its website, WHS says the decision is due to a high number of positive cases and close contacts. School activities for the week will also be postponed or canceled.

The school says it will release details on the possible return of in-person classes and activities later in the week.

