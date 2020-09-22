320 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday; Hospitalizations climb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw an additional 320 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations saw a new high.

The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 19,189. However, active cases fell by 73 to 2,817 due to additional recoveries.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s total remained at 202.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by 17 to 178, which is the highest number the state has seen so far. This number has spiked in recent weeks, and was at just 66 one month ago. However, hospitalizations have not approached the levels predicted by the state’s models back in April, which suggested the state may need as many as 5,000 hospital beds.

Seven percent of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health, and 46% of beds are still available. Six percent of the state’s ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, and just under one-third are still open.

The state has had an average test positivity rate of 10.8% over the past two weeks. A recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force said South Dakota has among the highest test positivity rate and number of new cases per capita in the nation.

