Advertisement

320 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday; Hospitalizations climb

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw an additional 320 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations saw a new high.

The new cases bring total known cases in the state to 19,189. However, active cases fell by 73 to 2,817 due to additional recoveries.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The state’s total remained at 202.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by 17 to 178, which is the highest number the state has seen so far. This number has spiked in recent weeks, and was at just 66 one month ago. However, hospitalizations have not approached the levels predicted by the state’s models back in April, which suggested the state may need as many as 5,000 hospital beds.

Seven percent of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health, and 46% of beds are still available. Six percent of the state’s ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, and just under one-third are still open.

The state has had an average test positivity rate of 10.8% over the past two weeks. A recent report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force said South Dakota has among the highest test positivity rate and number of new cases per capita in the nation.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At UN, Trump raps China for virus as US deaths hit 200,000

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN
Trump is not popular at the United Nations and his speech this year comes at a time when U.N. members are pushing back against Washington.

News

Report: South Dakota remains high in coronavirus case rate, testing positivity

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says South Dakota remains one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots.

News

Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue uses a video series with puppets to educate kids on daily safety.

Latest News

News

Sign up for Light the Night Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) funding of research to find blood cancer cures.

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Oglala man pleads not guilty in 2019 fatal crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Oglala man has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for a 2019 crash that killed a 74-year-old woman.

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now