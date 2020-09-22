Authorities searching for officer-involved assault suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a Turner County deputy and stole his vehicle.

A witness tells Dakota News Now that two prisoners were being transported when one attacked the deputy. That suspect later ditched the vehicle and stole a blue pickup truck.

The second prisoner drove the deputy’s vehicle to the city building in Worthing and told people inside to call the police.

This is a developing story.

