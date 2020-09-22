CDC shares guidance for safe Halloween

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What does Halloween look like during a pandemic? It’s a question many parents are already thinking about. Now, there’s some guidance from the CDC on what they recommend to keep everyone safe this Halloween.

The CDC has broken up Halloween related activities into three categories: low, moderate, and high risk.

This year, traditional trick-or-treating is considered high risk and is discouraged, as well as, crowded Halloween parties held indoors. Also, crowded haunted houses where screaming occurs.

Some moderate risk activities include visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard where hand sanitizer is used before touching anything.

For those not comfortable celebrating a normal Halloween this year, the CDC has some low-risk suggestions. This includes carving or decorating a pumpkin, decorating your living space, having a virtual Halloween costume contest, and doing a Halloween scavenger hunt.

Like most things during the pandemic, the response to CDC guidance is divided.

“We have a three-year-old at home and we’ll probably do something fairly controlled to try and simulate and have as much fun on Halloween as we can. But it will probably be with just a few family members,” said Brandon Resident Morgan Engbrecht.

"Cancelling a fun holiday such as Halloween is just ridiculous because people are going to be wearing masks anyways right? " said Sioux Falls Resident Aaron Johnson.

Although many costumes come with masks, the CDC says that is not a substitute for cloth masks. They also do not recommend wearing a cloth mask underneath a costume mask as it could make it hard to breathe. Instead, the CDC suggests wearing a Halloween themed cloth mask.

The CDC website also lists recommendations for other holidays like Dia De Los Muertos and Thanksgiving.

