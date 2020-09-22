Advertisement

CDC to delay vote on who will get COVID vaccine

Frontline health care workers should be first, but who after that?
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will delay a vote on who should get a coronavirus vaccine first, according to committee member William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist.

The vote was expected to happen Tuesday but instead, the panel will study the issue further.

Schaffner said there’s general agreement among the group that frontline health care workers should be the first to get a vaccine when one is approved.

But it’s unclear who should be next in line, people at high-risk for COVID-19 complications, like the elderly and people with underlying conditions, or essential workers?

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

