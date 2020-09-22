Celestial discovery: Comet has its own northern lights

(CNN) – This one caught scientists by surprise.

The Rosetta mission of the European Space Agency and NASA just revealed that comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko has its own northern lights.

NASA said this is the first time an ultraviolet aurora has been detected on a celestial object that isn’t a moon or planet.

Using data from NASA instruments aboard @ESA's Rosetta spacecraft, scientists have found that comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko has its own far-ultraviolet aurora, something only observed previously on planets and some moons. More: https://t.co/j271O1Wymf pic.twitter.com/eofPJ9XN6L — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) September 21, 2020

The findings were released this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The Rosetta space probe, which was launched in 2004, is the most accomplished comet hunter in space exploration.

It orbited 67P from August 2014 until September 2016.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.