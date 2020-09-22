Fall High School Football & Volleyball Back On In Minnesota

HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) - After watching their counterparts in South Dakota and Iowa play football and volleyball, prep athletes on the Minnesota side of the border have been given a green light to play ball.

Reversing course on a decision they made to move them to the spring on August 4th, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors voted today to return the football and volleyball seasons to the fall. Both sports can begin official practice next Monday with competitions beginning October 8th and 9th.

Many schools like Hills-Beaver Creek had already been holding offseason workout practices for the last two weeks that were allowed with an eye toward playing in the spring.

So you can imagine how happy they were at today’s workouts to know they won’t have to wait that long to play.

Football will have ten weeks with six regular season games and up to two playoff games that will conclude by November 28th. It’s not yet clear whether that will include a state tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions throughout Minnesota. The MSHSL Board of Directors will meet again October 1st to determine that.

Also, per state restrictions, no more than 250 fans will be allowed at football games.

It’s a similar setup for volleyball. They can have 14 matches beginning on October 8th with a two week postseason to be concluded by November 30th and a decision on the State Tournament forthcoming.

As of now, due to indoor gathering restrictions in Minnesota, no fans will be allowed to attend matches.

Schedules for all teams will be released in the upcoming days.

For more on today’s news you can view the MSHSL’s official release HERE .

