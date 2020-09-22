Haunted house makes pandemic safety changes heading into Halloween season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Terror 29 in Sioux Falls has made some changes to their haunted house experience.

That way, you can still get spooked while being safe.

“So, the one thing that would be terrifying would be not having a haunt season," says Terror 29 owner Zac Tenneboe.

Tenneboe looks forward to Halloween season all year, but this year he had to start planning a little early.

He says he started deciding the changes they would have to make to the haunted house in June.

“So, we started with the build. We took down a lot of high-touch surface areas, a bungee maze, claustrophobia tunnel. All of our staff wear masks. We wear them in the haunt and outside. We require them from the customers going through as well.”

In between the surprises and screams, they’ll also hand sanitizing stations and wipe down high-touch surface areas after each group.

Tenneboe has also implemented timed ticketing to lessen the amount of people waiting to get in.

“It’s going to allow for shorter lines and they’re in hour intervals. So, you pick your day, you pick your time and you pick which hour you want to come. We won’t have the issue of long lines, two hour waits, which is just going to make the crowd smaller and really help out in this COVID-19 pandemic that we’re living in,” he said.

While making changes hasn’t been easy, Tenneboe says it’s something that had to be done,

“It’s just the right thing to do. We wanted to make sure we were doing everything we believed was the best for everyone."

He added, ”We obviously are obsessed with Halloween and couldn’t imagine a season without a haunted house, so we wanted to make the changes to make sure that we could provide that for the community and to it as safely as possible."

Terror 29 is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October. You can purchase tickets online at Terror29.com.

