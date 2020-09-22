Jacobi Krouse Hammering Away At McCook Central/Montrose

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jacobi Krouse is built like a tank.

And runs like one too.

“My goal is to wear them down before they can wear me down. And when you be the hammer and not the nail, it’s a lot easier to wear them down!” McCook Central/Montrose Senior Jacobi Krouse says.

“As a coach, I mean, I probably don’t have the highest IQ level, but seeing Jacobi run the ball, I would say it’s common sense we probably need to get him the ball!” McCook Central/Montrose Head Coach Shawn Flanagan says.

That bruising style helped Krouse rush for more than 1750 yards last season at McCook Central/Montrose.

“Getting hit a lot hurts. And getting hit 40-some times a game you learn the next game hey, you should probably put some pads over the spots where you don’t have pads!” Krouse says.

Running over people wasn’t a problem, so in the offseason Jacobi turned his attention to getting better at running away from them too.

“Sometimes he’ll lower his shoulder and run over a kid or try to run over a kid. And sometimes he’ll side step and that’s really tough to tackle when you have about 200 pounds coming at you.” Flanagan says.

“I do sometimes have that sixth gear, as some people would say, and it helps me run around them. But, as Flanagan taught me before, you hit them the first time then they’re scared of you, then you run around them.” Jacobi says.

And the Cougars have double down, giving him fewer snaps on defense and more carries on offense.

“I couldn’t have done it without my line and I know my line couldn’t have done it without me, it’s two peas in a pod. Last year we had Blake Gessner and we were always able to switch for getting tired. But now, without Blake, I just got to suck it up and keep running.” Jacobi says.

Leading to Krouse and the Cougars hammering out a 3-1 start.

“You can see it in their eyes, you can see them start to slow down and that always cracks me up when I’m running. I always like seeing that.” Krouse says.

