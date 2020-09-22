Man injured in crash near Watertown dies from injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man injured in a crash in northeast South Dakota has died from his injuries, authorities say.

Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Pies of Hubbard, Neb. died Saturday, weeks after the crash occurred.

The accident took place Aug. 31 on old Highway 81 about 14 miles north of Watertown, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a semi truck carrying an oversized load, consisting of a four-wheel tractor with a silage blade, was headed south. Pies was driving a pickup north when his vehicle struck the silage blade.

Pies and one of his passengers, a 65-year-old Nebraska woman, were both airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Pies eventually died from his injuries on Sept. 19.

Two other passengers in Pies' vehicle were not hurt.

The driver of the semi truck, a 52-year-old Milbank man, was not hurt.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

