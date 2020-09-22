Mayor TenHaken, Gov. Noem announce planned completion of Veterans Parkway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem and Mayor Paul TenHaken announced plans to complete construction of the Veterans Parkway in south Sioux Falls Tuesday.

“The Veterans Parkway will enhance economic opportunities for the city and the surrounding area, and I’m grateful for the continued partnership between the State and the City to get this project across the finish line,” said Governor Noem.

Four more projects remain until completion. The Transportation Commission approved plans for the final completion of the project on Tuesday.

“The southern expansion of Veterans Parkway has been discussed for decades, and when completed, it will be transformational for our region. This multiyear roadway expansion will not only improve traffic flow and better connect Sioux Falls to neighboring communities but also spark significant economic development along with the project," said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The estimated cost for the remaining portion of the Veterans Parkway is $208.9 million, including $176 million from the State of South Dakota and $32.9 million from the City of Sioux Falls.

