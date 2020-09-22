New Aberdeen mural adds a splash of color to 6th Avenue

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hoping to make up for many activities lost during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Arts Council is commissioning a new mural along U.S. Highway 12, to add new color to the city’s main avenue.

The mural is being put up in the Woodman Refrigeration building at 1616 6th Avenue SE. The mural is part of the Art Council’s plan for a community project each year for the next three years. Stacy Braun, Executive Director of the Aberdeen Area Arts Council, said they chose the location to catch the eye of vehicles traveling through town on Highway 12.

“We’ve always talked about a mural, and just kind of started driving around. Looking at places that might be good fits. And, 6th avenue is certainly a high traffic area. So we knew there’d be lots of visibility.” said Braun.

It’s a location that Nick and Nicole Fischer, the artists commissioned to paint the mural, are excited for. The Aberdeen locals hope the mural with not only add more character to the city, but will motivate others to add their own mark.

“We’re hoping it really catches on, you know. People see this, and we’re hoping it just kind of snowballs and keeps growing into more. I think this should really help do that.” said Nick Fischer.

Nick and Nicole Fischer work on Aberdeen's newest mural on 6th Avenue (KSFY)

The artists have worked on many projects throughout the Midwest, including commissioned projects from both Sanford and Avera health systems. They said they were more than happy to work with the Art Council on this project, helping add to their own community.

“You drive around town and you see places that have vibrance and color and life. That automatically makes your city so much more attractive, and it makes it feel welcoming. Makes it be a place that you want to be.” said Nicole Fischer.

And even though they’ve only been working on the piece since last week, they’ve already seen it’s effects of the community.

“Some of the best critics have been little kids that will come up and say ‘That looks like it’s real!’” said Nicole Fischer.

“The shadows, the 3-D. People are like ‘Oh my gosh! I thought it was like a real umbrella!’, you know.” said Nick Fischer.

