Advertisement

New Aberdeen mural adds a splash of color to 6th Avenue

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hoping to make up for many activities lost during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Arts Council is commissioning a new mural along U.S. Highway 12, to add new color to the city’s main avenue.

The mural is being put up in the Woodman Refrigeration building at 1616 6th Avenue SE. The mural is part of the Art Council’s plan for a community project each year for the next three years. Stacy Braun, Executive Director of the Aberdeen Area Arts Council, said they chose the location to catch the eye of vehicles traveling through town on Highway 12.

“We’ve always talked about a mural, and just kind of started driving around. Looking at places that might be good fits. And, 6th avenue is certainly a high traffic area. So we knew there’d be lots of visibility.” said Braun.

Hoping to make up for many activities lost during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Arts Council is commissioning a new mural along U.S. Highway 12, to add new color to the city’s main avenue.
Hoping to make up for many activities lost during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Aberdeen Area Arts Council is commissioning a new mural along U.S. Highway 12, to add new color to the city’s main avenue.(KSFY)

It’s a location that Nick and Nicole Fischer, the artists commissioned to paint the mural, are excited for. The Aberdeen locals hope the mural with not only add more character to the city, but will motivate others to add their own mark.

“We’re hoping it really catches on, you know. People see this, and we’re hoping it just kind of snowballs and keeps growing into more. I think this should really help do that.” said Nick Fischer.

Nick and Nicole Fischer work on Aberdeen&#39;s newest mural on 6th Avenue
Nick and Nicole Fischer work on Aberdeen&#39;s newest mural on 6th Avenue(KSFY)

The artists have worked on many projects throughout the Midwest, including commissioned projects from both Sanford and Avera health systems. They said they were more than happy to work with the Art Council on this project, helping add to their own community.

“You drive around town and you see places that have vibrance and color and life. That automatically makes your city so much more attractive, and it makes it feel welcoming. Makes it be a place that you want to be.” said Nicole Fischer.

And even though they’ve only been working on the piece since last week, they’ve already seen it’s effects of the community.

“Some of the best critics have been little kids that will come up and say ‘That looks like it’s real!’” said Nicole Fischer.

“The shadows, the 3-D. People are like ‘Oh my gosh! I thought it was like a real umbrella!’, you know.” said Nick Fischer.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senator Thune defends stance on SCOTUS nomination vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Senator John Thune is defending his position on filling the Supreme Court vacancy.

News

Representative Dusty Johnson’s tribal school bill passes the House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The legislation is intended to help improve the recruitment and retention of professional educators in tribal and rural communities, pending it passes through the United States Senate.

News

Governor Kristi Noem calls for special legislative session

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
A special legislative session is on the horizon for South Dakota.

News

Dell Rapids courting shoppers for small business week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Local businesses need support now more than ever due to the pandemic. The Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce is kicking off small business week in an effort to help.

Latest News

News

SCOTUS seat vacancy sparks controversy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
SCOTUS seat vacancy sparks controversy

News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Estelline senior hopes to become teacher

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Jordan Saathoff is a senior at Estelline High School, who hopes to major in elementary education after high school.

News

SD organizations discuss Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and as we move through these difficult times in the Coronavirus pandemic the message of hope couldn’t be more important today.

News

Watertown High School classes to go online this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Watertown High School informed families Monday that classes will be held online for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.

News

Gov. Noem calls for special legislative session on CRF funds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Governor Noem is calling a special session of the state legislature to discuss spending federal COVID-19 relief funding.

News

Police: Robbery suspect arrested after crashing victim’s car

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he stole a car and fled from police before crashing the victim’s car on Monday.