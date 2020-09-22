Northern State students register to vote in election awareness push

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Northern State are getting involved in the election process, and learning more about how they can cast their vote from campus.

As part of the state’s push to register eligible voters, Secretary of State Steve Barnett and the Brown County Auditor’s office were in Aberdeen, helping push students to register to vote in the upcoming election. Students were also able to pick up a generic sample ballot, to learn more about what state and local measures they can help decide on.

“We just want to create an awareness for really all age levels, especially college students. They can be kind of a transient crowd so to speak. People come and go, but some may have registered at the high school level, bust some of them may not have been 18 yet when they graduated.” said Barnett.

Barnett said these events at colleges have helped raise awareness among students to not only register to vote, but to make them aware of the different options they have in casting their vote, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re going to see some good traffic today. We saw some last year at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell. We also had a chance last year to go to Mitchell High School and talk to the government class as well.”

And even in there aren’t many students registering for the first time or reviewing their voter information at drives like these, they can still be informative and help students understand what they’re voting for coming up in November.

“If anything, they might just take a sample ballot away. Look that over. take a look at the ballot questions, read the pro-con statements. I think it does create an awareness that this election is coming up.” said Barnett.

Absentee voting began in South Dakota on September 18th. The deadline to register for the general election this year is on October 19th.

