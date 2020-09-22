Advertisement

Northern State students register to vote in election awareness push

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Northern State are getting involved in the election process, and learning more about how they can cast their vote from campus.

As part of the state’s push to register eligible voters, Secretary of State Steve Barnett and the Brown County Auditor’s office were in Aberdeen, helping push students to register to vote in the upcoming election. Students were also able to pick up a generic sample ballot, to learn more about what state and local measures they can help decide on.

“We just want to create an awareness for really all age levels, especially college students. They can be kind of a transient crowd so to speak. People come and go, but some may have registered at the high school level, bust some of them may not have been 18 yet when they graduated.” said Barnett.

Barnett said these events at colleges have helped raise awareness among students to not only register to vote, but to make them aware of the different options they have in casting their vote, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re going to see some good traffic today. We saw some last year at Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell. We also had a chance last year to go to Mitchell High School and talk to the government class as well.”

And even in there aren’t many students registering for the first time or reviewing their voter information at drives like these, they can still be informative and help students understand what they’re voting for coming up in November.

“If anything, they might just take a sample ballot away. Look that over. take a look at the ballot questions, read the pro-con statements. I think it does create an awareness that this election is coming up.” said Barnett.

Absentee voting began in South Dakota on September 18th. The deadline to register for the general election this year is on October 19th.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minnesota High School football teams prepare for Fall season

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
For the last month and a half, Luverne Cardinal football players have been preparing for a Spring season, but when news broke Monday that football is being played this fall some seniors were excited.

News

Minnehaha County state’s attorney to assist Hyde County in AG case

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney will be one of four state attorneys who will help decide whether South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg will face charges in a deadly crash.

News

South Dakota marching bands compete in new ways during pandemic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
"The kids from all of these schools have still put in the same amount of work, and so to be able to showcase it and have our parents have a chance to see the shows, it means a lot,” said Schenk.

News

Mayor TenHaken, Gov. Noem announce planned completion of Veterans Parkway

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Governor Kristi Noem and Mayor Paul TenHaken announced plans to complete construction of the Veterans Parkway in south Sioux Falls Tuesday.

News

CDC shares guidance for safe Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda Paige
What does Halloween look like during a pandemic? It’s a question many parents are already thinking about. Now, there’s some guidance from the CDC on what they recommend to keep everyone safe this Halloween.

Latest News

News

Authorities searching for officer-involved assault suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a Turner County deputy and stole his vehicle.

News

Rounds ‘prepared to vote’ on Trump’s SCOTUS nominee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sen. Mike Rounds has joined most of his fellow Republicans in the Senate by saying he is prepared to vote on a Supreme Court nominee, despite being part of the effort to stall the process under similar circumstances four years ago.

News

Upcoming Chris Young concert at Premier Center canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The concert scheduled to headline Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase in Sioux Falls will not take place.

News

Sioux Falls man accused of kidnapping, attacking roommate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls police say they have arrested a man after he threatened to kill his roommate, then kidnapped and assaulted him.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.