Not Very Fall-like... Yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today is the first official day of fall, but it isn’t going to be feeling like it out there! It’s going to feel pretty summer-like out there this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Parts of central South Dakota could even crack 90 this afternoon! And we’re going to keep those warm temperatures around through most of this week with highs generally in the low to mid 80s for most.

By Friday night, we’ll see a few clouds move into the region. That’s ahead of a cold front that could spark off a few showers during that day on Saturday. That front will also cause temperatures to be much cooler. Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s and 70s, which would be right around average for this time of year. Any rain that does fall on Saturday looks to be fairly light and won’t do too much to help alleviate the drought situation across parts of the region.

We’ll keep the cooler temperatures around for the beginning of next week, but it does look like a brief warm up is coming. By next Tuesday, we could see highs jump back into the mid 80s. But it would only be for a day before the 60s and 70s return.

