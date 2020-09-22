Advertisement

Oglala man pleads not guilty in 2019 fatal crash

(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - An Oglala man has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter for a 2019 crash that killed a 74-year-old woman.

Forty-four-year-old Clifford Running Hawk entered his plea earlier this month at the federal courthouse in Rapid City. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Running Hawk is accused of driving under the influence and speeding near Oglala on Nov. 21, 2019 when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle, resulting in the death of Virginia Kills Crow Indian. The mother of eight children died several days later at the hospital in Rapid City.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue uses a video series with puppets to educate kids on daily safety.

News

Sign up for Light the Night Sioux Falls

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) funding of research to find blood cancer cures.

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Tropical Storm Beta stalls along Texas coast, brings floods

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta stalled out Tuesday along the Texas coast, flooding streets in Houston and Galveston hours after making landfall amid an unusually busy hurricane season.

News

Trump aims to use UN address to send strong message to China

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN
Trump is not popular at the United Nations and his speech this year comes at a time when U.N. members are pushing back against Washington.

News

Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Wallace

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jordan and Hamlin purchased a charter for their team from Germain Racing that guarantees Wallace a spot in the 40-car field every week.

News

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.