Report: South Dakota remains high in coronavirus case rate, testing positivity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says South Dakota remains one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots.

South Dakota remains in the “red zone” for new cases with the third highest rate in the country, and is in the “orange zone” for test positivity with the sixth highest rate.

The report, issued Sept. 20, is a weekly analysis that includes the task force’s coronavirus situation assessment for each state in the country. It is not released to the public, but a copy of the report was obtained by ABC News.

South Dakota had 221 new cases per 100,000 people over the last week, the report states. This is nearly three times the national average of 88 per 100,000 people, though it is down slightly from a previous report obtained two weeks ago.

“Persistent high case rates and test positivity as testing expands indicate continued widespread transmission,” the report stated, adding that deaths and hospitalizations in the South Dakota “have not peaked.”

Minnehaha, Pennington, and Codington counties had the highest number of cases over the previous three weeks. They accounted for over 37% of new cases in South Dakota.

The report also suggests the state’s posted coronavirus-related hospitalizations may be underestimated based on the number of hospitals admitting new COVID patients each day. The previous report had a similar observation, though Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon resisted that statement, saying she is “very confident” in the state’s numbers.

The Task Force touched on the recent outbreak at the women’s prison in Pierre, recommending that the state “intensify prevention and mitigation efforts in prisons and correctional institutions,” as well as in any other crowded indoor work environments.

Nursing homes and assisted care facilities should continue to be a point of emphasis, according to the report. In the week of Sept. 7-13, 8% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 case, 21% had new cases among staff, and 5% had at least one resident die of the disease.

The report encouraged schools and universities to have coronavirus outbreak plans in place. It recommended “strict application” of mitigation efforts in schools, including masks and social distancing, “with repercussions for non-compliance.” The report also recommended having “proactive and adaptive limits” on bars and student gatherings on and off campus.

Gov. Kristi Noem seemed to acknowledge the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota in a tweet Tuesday morning, though she said the state continues to be in “good shape."

It looks like South Dakota's #COVID19 spread peaked the latest of just about any state. Even so, we continue to be in good shape with only 5% of our ICU beds occupied by COVID patients.



It just goes to show that you don't need lockdowns to be responsible and flatten the curve. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 22, 2020

Read the Task Force’s report below

Sept. 20 White House Coronavirus Task Force report for South Dakota (White House Coronavirus Task Force/ABC News)

