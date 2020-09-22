Sign up for Light the Night Sioux Falls

Advertisement

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) funding of research to find blood cancer cures.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) funding of research to find blood cancer cures. The event brings light to the darkness of cancer by working to ensure access to treatments for all blood cancer patients. It also brings communities together to celebrate those who are fighting the disease and to honor those we have lost.

Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission. Fall 2020 will look different as the organization prioritizes the safety of our patients, volunteers, and supporters. With these priorities in mind, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is hosting 2020 Light The Night as a virtual event.

Dakota News Now is a proud sponsor of the event.

Go to lightthenight.org to register today.

