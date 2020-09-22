Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue traditionally uses puppets to educate kids in schools around the city on topics of fire, home water and a variety of other helpful safety habits. This year, fire rescue is trading trips to schools for a video series.

The department is using videos to encourage hand washing and wearing a facemask, along with fire safety. While fire and rescue used puppets before to teach safety methods, creating a show to avoid entering schools is a new way, the department is trying to promote safety.

“The nice thing is we will still have someone there virtually to engage with the class, a firefighter or someone from Avera, to interact with the class and answer questions after the video,” said Ryan Cox, part of Community Risk Reduction at the department.

The program is also partnered with Avera to expand on the safety the characters will teach, including things like swim safety and safety around the home.

The department hopes that the use of videos will allow them to reach schools outside the Sioux Falls area, in rural communities where fire departments do not have the staff or funds for educational videos.

