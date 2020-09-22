Sioux Falls man accused of kidnapping, attacking roommate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have arrested a man after he threatened to kill his roommate, then kidnapped and assaulted him.

Twenty-five-year-old Dennis Peterson faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Peterson got into an argument with the 21-year-old victim, who was his former roommate, Friday evening at a residence on N. Cleveland Avenue just north of E. 6th Street.

Clemens said the argument escalated, and Peterson strangled the victim and threatened to kill him. Peterson then forced him into his vehicle and drove him to an area near Falls Park. Peterson allegedly punched the victim several times then drove off, leaving the victim there.

The victim did not report the assault until Monday. Clemens said his jaw was broken during the attack, which required surgery.

Police arrested Peterson Monday afternoon.

