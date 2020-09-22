Sioux Falls woman accused of burning daughters’ arms with cigarettes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after police say she burned her children’s arms with cigarettes.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lisa Young was arrested Monday on three counts of abuse of a minor.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a relative found injuries to Young’s three daughters, ages 6, 9, and 11, earlier Monday. She notified police, and officers took her into custody that evening.

Clemens said the injuries actually took place a few weeks ago. Young allegedly became angry with the children and burned their arms with cigarettes.

The children are now in a safe place, Clemens said.

