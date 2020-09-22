Upcoming Chris Young concert at Premier Center canceled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The concert scheduled to headline Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase in Sioux Falls will not take place.

The Chris Young concert, scheduled to take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Oct. 24, has been canceled, according to a post on the Premier Center’s Facebook page.

The post did not provide a reason as to why the concert was canceled. Dakota News Now has reached out to event organizers, as well as Noem’s office, but has yet to receive a response.

The concert became a topic of discussion after The Daily Beast posted an article Monday suggesting the concert could lead to the spread of COVID-19. The article was also critical that the concert was set to be presented by a health care provider, Sanford Health.

Any tickets purchased will automatically be refunded, according to the Premier Center’s post.

