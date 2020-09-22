Advertisement

Upcoming Chris Young concert at Premier Center canceled

Country music star Chris Young (File photo, MGN)
Country music star Chris Young (File photo, MGN)(WKYT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The concert scheduled to headline Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase in Sioux Falls will not take place.

The Chris Young concert, scheduled to take place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Oct. 24, has been canceled, according to a post on the Premier Center’s Facebook page.

The post did not provide a reason as to why the concert was canceled. Dakota News Now has reached out to event organizers, as well as Noem’s office, but has yet to receive a response.

The concert became a topic of discussion after The Daily Beast posted an article Monday suggesting the concert could lead to the spread of COVID-19. The article was also critical that the concert was set to be presented by a health care provider, Sanford Health.

Any tickets purchased will automatically be refunded, according to the Premier Center’s post.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls man accused of kidnapping, attacking roommate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls police say they have arrested a man after he threatened to kill his roommate, then kidnapped and assaulted him.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Backers pledge $1.65M in push to save Iowa sports programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supporters lobbying to reinstate four recently-eliminated University of Iowa sports programs say they have obtained $1.65 million and counting in pledges if the school decides to keep them going.

News

Sioux Falls woman accused of burning daughters’ arms with cigarettes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after police say she burned her children’s arms with cigarettes.

Latest News

News

Beta weakens to tropical depression, stalls over Texas coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

News

At UN, Trump raps China for virus as US deaths hit 200,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN
Trump is not popular at the United Nations and his speech this year comes at a time when U.N. members are pushing back against Washington.

News

Man injured in crash near Watertown dies from injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A man injured in a crash in northeast South Dakota has died from his injuries, authorities say.

News

320 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday; Hospitalizations climb

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota saw an additional 320 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as current hospitalizations saw a new high.

News

Report: South Dakota remains high in coronavirus case rate, testing positivity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says South Dakota remains one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots.

News

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue finds a new way to educate kids on safety

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue uses a video series with puppets to educate kids on daily safety.