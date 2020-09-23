Advertisement

2 arrested on child abuse charges in Sioux Falls

Arianna Brooke Lee, left, and Michael Layne McGowan
Arianna Brooke Lee, left, and Michael Layne McGowan(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is facing charges after police say the woman asked a stranger to take care of her two children, both of whom appeared to have been neglected.

Arianna Brooke Lee and Michael Layne McGowan, both 21, were arrested Tuesday on two charges of child abuse.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the abuse was reported by a woman who noticed the couple outside a residence near 6th Street and Spring Avenue Tuesday evening. The woman told police both Lee and McGowan appeared heavily intoxicated. Lee’s two children, ages 1 and 2, were with them.

Lee then asked the woman to take care of the children, Clemens said. The woman did not know them, but she took the children to her home then bathed and fed them. The woman told police they both seemed hungry. She also found bite marks on them. The women then took the toddlers to Children’s Inn, a shelter for abused women and children, and notified police.

Clemens said McGowan’s relationship to the children is unclear.

