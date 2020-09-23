3 suspects sought after about 40 guns stolen in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are searching for three suspects after about 40 guns were stolen from a Rapid City gun shop.

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an alarm and discovered that a glass door on the shop’s main entrance had been shattered.

Police say surveillance video shows two suspects inside the store, including one person shattering various display cases with a baseball bat. A third suspect is seen outside.

Police are working with the business to determine the specific firearms taken during the burglary. The release does not name the gun shop. Rapid City Police Capt. John Olson calls it a “large-scale gun theft” that is “highly concerning for law enforcement.”

