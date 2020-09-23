Aberdeen gets sweep of Harrisburg in soccer doubleheader

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It came right down to the final minutes in a thrilling girls soccer game between the top two teams in the state as both looked to remain unbeaten. Taryn Hettich’s goal in the first half looked like it might stand up for Aberdeen Central. But with 12 minutes left Hailee Christensen tied the game up at 1. Until the final 2 minutes when Megan Fastenau broke the tie and gave the Golden Eagles a 2-1 win.

In the boys game it was all Aberdeen as they were 12-0 winners. Jelani Peters had the goal of the night when he knocked in the game’s first goal with his heel!

