Advertisement

Apple apologizes after ‘Siri’ points users to law enforcement as terrorists

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Apple has apologized this afternoon after several online videos showed Siri recommending police departments when asked where the closest terrorists were located.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing,” Lt. Zimmel with Grand Forks Police said this morning. Zimmel’s words were echoed by several other law enforcement officers today when sent the recording of the following conversation:

“Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?” our Crime and Safety reporter, Bailey Hurley asked.

‘The nearest one I see is West Fargo Police Department on 4th Ave. in West Fargo, does that one sound good?’ Siri replied.

“2020 in it’s entirety I think all of us can all collectively agree can go away,” Lt. Zimmel said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says while he’s disappointed with Siri’s response altogether, he’s mostly worried her answer will deter people from seeking help in the future. Jahner says it’s important people feel like law enforcement offices and officers are safe spaces.

“You set up a scenario where you may have the interpretation that they are referring to the police, referring to law enforcement in a derogatory fashion," U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. "The last four or five months in North Dakota has been the most violent period that anyone can remember with the violence towards law enforcement. We’ve had an officer killed, we had officers and sheriff’s deputies shot, we had a case just last week that out officer indicted where a Fargo Police Officer was face to face with a loaded gun.”

In a statement to Valley News Live this afternoon, Apple apologized for the error and says the issue has been fixed. “Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations. In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police.”

“That actually does make some sense because if someone does suspect that there are terroristic activities within the community, it’s very hard to get a direct line to the FBI,” Zimmel said.

Zimmel says while he hopes the error is fixed for good, his officers, like officers everywhere, will continue serving their counties and cities as best they can to keep everyone safe.

“People here are going to put the uniform on every day and go out and serve their community without regard to messages like that or things that are happening in the outside world,” he said.

When asked where the nearest terrorists are located, Siri’s new response states she doesn’t know how to respond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Benefits and drawbacks of early voting

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The general election is over a month away, however absentee voting in South Dakota is in full swing as many people have already casted their ballot.

News

Missouri River bridge replacement project in Pierre recieves award

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge is one step closer on a long road to completion.

News

Someone You Should Know: Finding the joy in gardening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Joyce Tlustos is a resident at the Prairie Creek community in Sioux Falls.

News

South Dakota lawmakers push schools to consider transgender sports policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pushed the state’s high school activities association to reconsider its policy of allowing transgender students to compete in the sport of the gender with which they identify.

News

3 suspects sought after about 40 guns stolen in Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are searching for three suspects after about 40 guns were stolen from a Rapid City gun shop.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls’ river greenway cleanup returns Oct. 10

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

News

Rep. Johnson addresses House on journalism’s role in democracy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Rep. Dusty Johnson took to the floor of the U.S. House Wednesday to address what he described as journalism’s important roll in democracy.

News

2 arrested on child abuse charges in Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls couple is facing charges after police say the woman asked a stranger to take care of her two children, both of whom appeared to have been neglected.

National Politics

Ginsburg remembered as prophet for justice, American icon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and MATTHEW BARAKAT
With crowds of admirers swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

News

Police say race not factor in killing of Black man in Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Iowa have charged four people in the strangulation death of a man whose body was found burning last week in rural central Iowa ditch.

News

South Dakota Legislature continues “listening sessions” ahead of special session

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
With a special session looming, state legislators continue to hear feedback from across South Dakota.