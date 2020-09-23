Authorities ID victim in weekend crash near Vermillion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the man killed in a weekend crash near Vermillion.

Twenty-seven-year-old Justin Montague of Akron, Iowa died in Sunday morning’s accident, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Highway Patrol says Montague was driving an SUV south on Highway 19 when he lost control and crashed into the ditch. He died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the crash.

