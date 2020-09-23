Find what you can control to help your mental health during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An integrated health therapist at Sanford Health, Karla Salem, said she is seeing an increase of patients in the last three months.

She suggests finding what you can control, like what you eat, the news you consume, and what you do on a daily basis, to help balance your mental health.

She said many people are at different stages in the pandemic and how it’s affecting them. Salem gave more solutions on how to help with your mental health in the video attached to this article.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.