Advertisement

Find what you can control to help your mental health during the pandemic

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An integrated health therapist at Sanford Health, Karla Salem, said she is seeing an increase of patients in the last three months.

She suggests finding what you can control, like what you eat, the news you consume, and what you do on a daily basis, to help balance your mental health.

She said many people are at different stages in the pandemic and how it’s affecting them. Salem gave more solutions on how to help with your mental health in the video attached to this article.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Roberts: Ginsburg was ‘tough, brave, a fighter, a winner’

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects at the Supreme Court to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

News

Authorities ID victim in weekend crash near Vermillion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials have released the name of the man killed in a weekend crash near Vermillion.

News

Comedians working through the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Comedians are adopting virtual shows in lieu of traveling to perform at crowded bars, clubs and theaters.

News

Comedians working through the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Comedians working through the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Comedians working through the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Police investigate gunshots heard in southwest Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls police said officers heard gunshots near 41st Street and Louise Avenue early Wednesday morning and found shell casings in the area.

News

Mars drops Uncle Ben’s, reveals new name for rice brand

Updated: 4 hours ago
Parent firm Mars Inc. unveiled the change Wednesday for the 70-year-old brand, the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype.

News

Puppy missing after stolen at gunpoint from Denver couple

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KMGH Staff
Police have identified two male teens allegedly involved in the crime, but the Dachshund puppy is still missing.

News

One person dies in rollover crash in Minnehaha County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, one person was injured and one person died in a crash northeast of Sioux Falls Tuesday night.