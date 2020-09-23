Advertisement

Grandmother holds intruder at gunpoint in Washington

By KIRO Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPANAWAY, Wash. (KIRO) - An intruder was in for a surprise when he was interrupted by a gun-toting grandmother in Washington.

“At the moment I was scared to death, I really was,” Sandy, who did not provide a last name, said. She knew something was wrong when her dog, Booboo, started barking nonstop on Sunday night.

When she went to investigate, Sandy found herself face-to-face with a man trying to break in.

“And we looked at each for a few minutes and he turned and started to leave,” Sandy said, but the 78-year-old wasn’t about to let him get away.

“And I said, ‘Oh, no you don’t. You stay right there.’ And I reached over and got my shotgun and I cocked it and I told him to stay right there because he was going to turn and walk away,” she said.

“Told him to go out, sit on the steps. I followed him out. And when he got to the bottom of the steps I told him to sit down and I just stood here with the shotgun waiting for the police to come.”

Sandy’s neighborhood has been plagued by car prowls lately and she says she’s had enough.

“I was totally calm, really and truly,” she said. “I said, ‘You know, I’ve got grandchildren your age.’”

County deputies came and arrested the suspect and said it was all thanks to Sandy’s quick thinking and bold actions.

The grandmother is just grateful no one was hurt.

“After he was so meek and mild and sat down like I told him to, empowering! I felt like at least I was in charge, I wasn’t afraid,” she said.

The homeowner did not press charges against the man, and he was released.

